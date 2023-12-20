Sign up
Previous
Photo 3292
Christmas Cardinal
He has been evading me for days now. I believe they have a nest in the yard or nearby. I had to take this one through the window, so not the clearest.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 20th, 2023
