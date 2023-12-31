Previous
Urban Oasis by danette
Photo 3302

Urban Oasis

Just east of West Palm Beach is this beautiful park of 436 acres and 1.6 miles of private ocean frontage. The clouds were so interesting. Happy New Year!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise