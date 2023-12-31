Sign up
Previous
Photo 3302
Urban Oasis
Just east of West Palm Beach is this beautiful park of 436 acres and 1.6 miles of private ocean frontage. The clouds were so interesting. Happy New Year!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th December 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
water
,
clouds
,
florida
,
secluded
