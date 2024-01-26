"It's time to sing Your song again"

The Cardinal was singing this morning!







Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul

Worship His holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name

The sun comes up, it's a new day dawning

It's time to sing Your song again

Whatever may pass and whatever lies before me

Let me be singing when the evening comes

Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul

Worship His holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name

You're rich in love and You're slow to anger

Your name is great and Your heart is kind

For all Your goodness, I will keep on singing

Ten thousand reasons for my heart to find

Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul

Worship His holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name (bless you Lord)

And on that day when my strength is failing

The end draws near and my time has come

Still, my soul will sing Your praise unending

Ten thousand years and then forevermore

Forevermore

Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul

Worship His holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name, come on

Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul

Worship His holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name

Yes, I will worship Your holy name

Lord, I'll worship Your holy name

Sing like never before, o my soul

I'll worship Your holy name

Jesus, I will, worship Your holy name

Worship Your holy name