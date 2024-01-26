Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul
Worship His holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name
The sun comes up, it's a new day dawning
It's time to sing Your song again
Whatever may pass and whatever lies before me
Let me be singing when the evening comes
Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul
Worship His holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name
You're rich in love and You're slow to anger
Your name is great and Your heart is kind
For all Your goodness, I will keep on singing
Ten thousand reasons for my heart to find
Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul
Worship His holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name (bless you Lord)
And on that day when my strength is failing
The end draws near and my time has come
Still, my soul will sing Your praise unending
Ten thousand years and then forevermore
Forevermore
Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul
Worship His holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name, come on
Bless the Lord, o my soul, o my soul
Worship His holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name
Yes, I will worship Your holy name
Lord, I'll worship Your holy name
Sing like never before, o my soul
I'll worship Your holy name
Jesus, I will, worship Your holy name
Worship Your holy name