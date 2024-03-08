Previous
Doves nesting! by danette
Doves nesting!

We have often had doves come through the yard, but never a nest! The male was in ready position to protect the nest!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture. It's amazing sometimes where birds choose to build their nests.
March 8th, 2024  
