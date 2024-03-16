Sign up
Photo 3351
Life is good today
This sailboat was out for a sunset cruise on the ocean.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
water
,
ocean
,
sailboat
,
atlantic
