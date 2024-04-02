Sign up
Photo 3364
Majesty!
Shot through the windshield while at a stop light. Sometimes, you can’t resist!
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3593
photos
130
followers
126
following
921% complete
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
2nd April 2024 6:25pm
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
flare
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 3rd, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Decidedly beautiful and one can read a lot into a sight like that!
April 3rd, 2024
