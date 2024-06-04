Previous
Nurturing by danette
Nurturing

The baby Woodstork seems to look at mom with such affection.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mark St Clair ace
Nice capture.... amazing that you could get that close
June 5th, 2024  
