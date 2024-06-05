Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3419
1st graduation
We celebrated out youngest grandson's graduation from VPK today. It was a double celebration as his dad (our oldest son) finished his 6-months of treatment today.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3648
photos
133
followers
128
following
936% complete
View this month »
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
graduate
Joan Robillard
ace
So adorable
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close