1st graduation by danette
Photo 3419

1st graduation

We celebrated out youngest grandson's graduation from VPK today. It was a double celebration as his dad (our oldest son) finished his 6-months of treatment today.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
So adorable
June 5th, 2024  
