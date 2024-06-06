Sign up
Photo 3420
Ruffled Feathers
I think this might be a Tri-Colored Heron getting ready to leave his place on the tree.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
3
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3649
photos
133
followers
128
following
936% complete
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
florida
,
wakodahatchee
Lou Ann
ace
Great capture. He is in the move!
June 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
June 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture...I have never seen this color variety of a heron.
June 6th, 2024
