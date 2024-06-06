Previous
Ruffled Feathers by danette
Photo 3420

Ruffled Feathers

I think this might be a Tri-Colored Heron getting ready to leave his place on the tree.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
@danette
Lou Ann
Great capture. He is in the move!
June 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
great capture
June 6th, 2024  
gloria jones
Stellar capture...I have never seen this color variety of a heron.
June 6th, 2024  
