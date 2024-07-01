Sign up
Photo 3438
Rolling down the river
It's the season to go scalloping. Headed down the river to the Gulf of Mexico. I always find it fun to be part of the "boat parade" headed out.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Mags
ace
Nice! I'd love to eat some fresh scallops right now.
July 2nd, 2024
