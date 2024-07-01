Previous
Rolling down the river by danette
Photo 3438

Rolling down the river

It's the season to go scalloping. Headed down the river to the Gulf of Mexico. I always find it fun to be part of the "boat parade" headed out.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice! I'd love to eat some fresh scallops right now.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise