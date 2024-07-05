Previous
A different type of street art by danette
Photo 3442

A different type of street art

Rivers can be just as busy as streets for cars. I love how they painted this mural on the marina facade.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
