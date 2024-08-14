Sign up
The Gift of Reading
We had our grandsons over this afternoon. Since our oldest just started 1st grade, I asked him if he would like to have my books from 1st grade. He promised to take care of them and give them to his child in the 1st grade!
14th August 2024
