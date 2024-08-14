Previous
The Gift of Reading by danette
The Gift of Reading

We had our grandsons over this afternoon. Since our oldest just started 1st grade, I asked him if he would like to have my books from 1st grade. He promised to take care of them and give them to his child in the 1st grade!
