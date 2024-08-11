Previous
Summer vacation ends by danette
Photo 3457

Summer vacation ends

We had the opportunity to have our grandsons spend the weekend with us. They spent time in the pool this morning. Tomorrow, school starts: 1st grand and Kindergarten!
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fun capture! I hope he does very well in school.
August 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great splash capture!
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise