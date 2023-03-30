Previous
Next
Schwab's by darchibald
36 / 365

Schwab's

Stopped to make this image on my way to work. If you're in Royalton, NY and want some delicious baked goods, this is the place to go. Their elderberry pie is to die for.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise