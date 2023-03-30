Sign up
36 / 365
Schwab's
Stopped to make this image on my way to work. If you're in Royalton, NY and want some delicious baked goods, this is the place to go. Their elderberry pie is to die for.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
56
photos
10
followers
14
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th March 2023 5:27am
View Info
View All
Public
