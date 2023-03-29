Previous
Next
Orchard Barn by darchibald
35 / 365

Orchard Barn

Today's "Ruins of Niagara County" image. This is a barn which I believe is part of an orchard. Those are apple trees in the front. I wanted to try for different angles, but I also wanted to avoid going onto private property.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise