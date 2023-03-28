Previous
Silo ruins by darchibald
34 / 365

Silo ruins

Starting a new series of images today, "The Ruins of Niagara County". Not sure if this was a silo or what, but I pass them everyday to and from work.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

