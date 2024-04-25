Previous
Plastic bag by darchibald
Photo 427

Plastic bag

For months I've been driving by this picnic and kept saying, "I'm gonna stop someday and take a photo of the bottle stuck in it." Today I did and discovered it was a plastic bag and not a bottle.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
Great close up image with an almost abstract feel!
April 26th, 2024  
