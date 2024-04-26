Sign up
Photo 428
Springbeauty
Saw these in the woods whilst driving home.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
wild flowers
,
springbeauty
katy
such a great shot of these beautifully delicate flowers! Fantastic light too
April 27th, 2024
Zilli
Loves wildflowers!
April 27th, 2024
