Buffalo seems to be famous for three things: snow, four Super Bowl loses in a row, and chicken wings. This is the Anchor Bar, the birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing.

The view is from the parking garage of Buffalo General Medical. Buffalo General gave birth to the soap opera General Hospital.
