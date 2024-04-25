Previous
Stowaway_ by darchibald
Stowaway_

I was at school and heard a noise coming from my camera bag. Turned and there he was.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
HE does look a little scared about being discovered!
April 26th, 2024  
