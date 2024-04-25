Sign up
26 / 365
Stowaway_
I was at school and heard a noise coming from my camera bag. Turned and there he was.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
30-shots2024
katy
ace
HE does look a little scared about being discovered!
April 26th, 2024
