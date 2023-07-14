Sign up
Previous
Next
142 / 365
Monarch with tattered wing
Saw this flitting around my yard.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
377
photos
18
followers
18
following
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2023 6:16pm
Tags
butterfly
,
monarchs
