Canal workers-2 by darchibald
168 / 365

Canal workers-2

Saw these gentlemen perpetually posing for a photograph while I was walking around the Erie Canal locks in Lockport, NY.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

John Falconer ace
They don’t look like they do much work. Just laze around all day.
August 11th, 2023  
