Holgavision Rose of Sharon by darchibald
Holgavision Rose of Sharon

Took the Holga lens out again today. Discovered I have no focus. When I try to focus, the lens pops off the camera. But, why does one want for $14.50.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details

