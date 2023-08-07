Previous
Holga bottle_1 by darchibald
Holga bottle_1

I would like to thank @sakkasie for introducing me to the Holga aesthetic. My Holga lens for Nikon came today, but unfortunately it was raining to hard to take it outside. So, I played a bit in the house. I should have had the label turned around.
Dave

