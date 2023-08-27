Previous
Morning mist by darchibald
186 / 365

Morning mist

Mist covered the fields on my way to meet my son for fishing. Taken with my Pixel 7.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
50% complete

