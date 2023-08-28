Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Table top
Thought this would work for this week's pattern challenge and the abstract challenge,
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
503
photos
26
followers
26
following
51% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th August 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-75
,
52wc-2023-w35
