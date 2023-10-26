Sign up
Previous
Next
245 / 365
Nightime in Middleport
Long exposure of the canal bridge in Middleport.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
681
photos
33
followers
38
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2023 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
