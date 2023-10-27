Previous
Light beams by darchibald
245 / 365

Light beams

The 52frames challenge this week is use a tripod and the extra challenge to take a night street shot. I took a long exposure of downtown Middleport as a police car passed.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Dave

Jessica Eby
Very cool, I love the traffic trails.
October 28th, 2023  
