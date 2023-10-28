Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Pasta Time
Hand crank pasta maker for the minimal challenge.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th October 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
utensils
,
minimal-43
