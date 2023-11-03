Previous
Next
Abandoned by darchibald
253 / 365

Abandoned

Driving down to Allenwood, PA I passed this abandoned house just south of Batavia, NY. At least I think it's abandoned, but it still has electrical service running into it.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
This is great Dave. I like how you have brought out the textures in the wood. I could have fun here, I love old buildings like this.
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise