Previous
Canadian Power Plant by darchibald
254 / 365

Canadian Power Plant

The Canadian hydroelectric plant and the Lewiston-Queenstown Bridge viewed from the base of the Power Vista on the US side of the Niagara Gorge.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Really works well in b/w. It's kind of moody and the sky adds some drama to it. Good job composing this one, I think it would be hard to go about it with the 2 big structures.
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise