Previous
254 / 365
Canadian Power Plant
The Canadian hydroelectric plant and the Lewiston-Queenstown Bridge viewed from the base of the Power Vista on the US side of the Niagara Gorge.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st November 2023 4:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
bridges
,
rivers
,
hydroelectric
Paula Fontanini
ace
Really works well in b/w. It's kind of moody and the sky adds some drama to it. Good job composing this one, I think it would be hard to go about it with the 2 big structures.
November 5th, 2023
