266 / 365
Instructions_
The 52frames challenge this week is bathroom with the extra challenge being public. These are instructions in the men's faculty bathroom at the school where I teach.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th November 2023 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bathrooms
Larry Steager
ace
LOL
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very funny. Love it!
November 17th, 2023
