268 / 365
Watching the footy
Filling in empty date. Candid shot from Hertel Ave. in Buffalo.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
716
photos
33
followers
38
following
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
239
266
240
267
241
268
242
269
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th October 2023 12:58pm
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
November 20th, 2023
