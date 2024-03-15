Previous
Blue Hour by darchibald
Photo 386

Blue Hour

Sunset across the farm fields at blue hour which is only 22 minutes. I just discovered I never set my camera to daylight savings time. Image was made at 7:39 pm.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Dave

@darchibald
