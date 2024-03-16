Sign up
Photo 387
Alienscape
These were painted for us as a Christmas gift from my son's girlfriend. They have suffered some wear and tear over the years.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th March 2024 2:09pm
Tags
rainbow2024
march24words
