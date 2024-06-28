Sign up
Photo 491
Sunrise
Haven't had time to get out and photograph because I was dealing with computer issues. Solved them by getting a new Macbook. My old laptop couldn't keep up with Adobe. Anyway, some images from a couple of days ago.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
rural
,
farms
Suzanne
ace
Good one. I am also looking at an upgrade to a new Mac. Can I ask what you chose?
June 29th, 2024
Dave
ace
@ankers70
Macbook Air 15". I was lucky enough to get 36 months interest free.
June 29th, 2024
katy
ace
Wonderful composition and color Dave Glad you got your computer issues sorted
June 29th, 2024
