Sunrise by darchibald
Photo 491

Sunrise

Haven't had time to get out and photograph because I was dealing with computer issues. Solved them by getting a new Macbook. My old laptop couldn't keep up with Adobe. Anyway, some images from a couple of days ago.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Suzanne ace
Good one. I am also looking at an upgrade to a new Mac. Can I ask what you chose?
June 29th, 2024  
Dave ace
@ankers70 Macbook Air 15". I was lucky enough to get 36 months interest free.
June 29th, 2024  
katy ace
Wonderful composition and color Dave Glad you got your computer issues sorted
June 29th, 2024  
