Little Cake by darchibald
Photo 505

Little Cake

I went to the opening of the Hallwalls member art exhibition. And as usual the people were more of interest to me than the art. This is Little Cake. She performed for the gathering
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
You captured quite the happy expression. She definitely looks like a character.
July 13th, 2024  
