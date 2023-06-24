Sign up
Gasport
This is a view of "downtown" Gasport, NY. Compared to Gasport, Middleport is a sprawling metropolis.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Views
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd June 2023 11:37am
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
rural
,
small towns
