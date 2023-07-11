Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
water lily
While in the Adirondacks, my son and I stopped at The Wild Center, a natural history museum of the Adirondacks. This is a shot looking down from a bridge over a pond there.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th July 2023 10:17am
Tags
nature
,
black and white
,
flowers
,
pond
,
water lily
April P
ace
This is very abstract, I like it!
July 11th, 2023
