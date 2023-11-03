Previous
Fishing at the Power Vista by darchibald
Fishing at the Power Vista

Some people fishing for salmon and steelhead in the Niagara River at the base of the Power Vista.
3rd November 2023

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
