201 / 365
A Man and His Dog
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
2
1
Not Today's
NIKON D750
29th October 2023 1:13pm
Public
pets
dogs
street photography
street portrait
Paula Fontanini
ace
aaahhhh....what a cute dog and great candid shot. Did you ask the dog's name...I always have to ask! :)
November 5th, 2023
