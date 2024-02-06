Sign up
267 / 365
Niagara Falls-2
View of Niagara Falls from the northern tip of Grand Island, NY. On the right Niagara Falls, USA and on the left Niagara Falls, Ontario.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
niagara falls
bw-87
katy
Just wow, Dave! What a magnificent compositionFAV
February 6th, 2024
Jessica Eby
This is an awesome shot!
February 6th, 2024
