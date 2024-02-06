Previous
Niagara Falls-2 by darchibald
Niagara Falls-2

View of Niagara Falls from the northern tip of Grand Island, NY. On the right Niagara Falls, USA and on the left Niagara Falls, Ontario.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
Just wow, Dave! What a magnificent compositionFAV
February 6th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
This is an awesome shot!
February 6th, 2024  
