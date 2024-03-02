Sign up
292 / 365
Rise
For the 52Frames challenge
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st March 2024 7:10am
Tags
cross
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
icm
Corinne C
Fabulous effect
March 2nd, 2024
Denise Norden
Very cool capture and effect
March 2nd, 2024
Wendy
I wish I could give it more than one star. This is spectacular. This is worthy.
March 2nd, 2024
