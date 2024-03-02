Previous
Rise by darchibald
292 / 365

Rise

For the 52Frames challenge
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous effect
March 2nd, 2024  
Denise Norden
Very cool capture and effect
March 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
I wish I could give it more than one star. This is spectacular. This is worthy.
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise