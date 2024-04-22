Sign up
Previous
340 / 365
Friends-2
My photography friends, Bilijana and Tom. He's telling her he plans on proposing to his girlfriend during the eclipse.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
1
Tags
b&w
,
friends
,
black-and-white
Elisa Smith
ace
Knowing the conversation makes you really stop and look into the photo more intensely, catching a lovely moment in time.
April 23rd, 2024
