Friends-2 by darchibald
Friends-2

My photography friends, Bilijana and Tom. He's telling her he plans on proposing to his girlfriend during the eclipse.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Dave

@darchibald
Elisa Smith ace
Knowing the conversation makes you really stop and look into the photo more intensely, catching a lovely moment in time.
April 23rd, 2024  
