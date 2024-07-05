Sign up
Previous
Photo 412
Who's a good boy?
A neighbor's dog. He greets me every time I walk by. Taken using my holga lens.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1468
photos
59
followers
59
following
112% complete
View this month »
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Latest from all albums
411
94
462
497
412
463
498
95
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
holga
,
dogs
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice shot
July 5th, 2024
katy
ace
how sweet!
July 5th, 2024
