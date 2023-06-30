Sign up
Squirrel
Went outside to make images of gold finches eating columbine seeds and coreopsis, but they flew away. So, here is a squirrel.
30th June 2023
Dave
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
NIKON D750
30th June 2023 7:06am
squirrel
nature
