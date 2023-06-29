Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
102 / 365
My organs
My daughter gave me these to replace the one's I lost; appendix, gall bladder, and kidney.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
329
photos
17
followers
16
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Latest from all albums
100
125
99
101
126
100
102
127
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plush
,
stuffed toys
,
organs
Paula Fontanini
ace
OMG! I hope you're fully recovered! My daughter had a kidney transplant and that was tramatic enough!
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close