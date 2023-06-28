Sign up
101 / 365
Wasp nest-2
A defunct wasp nest in my shed. I originally took photos on the 28th but they didn't turn out/ So, I went back with a flash and did them on the 29th, but counting them for the 28th.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
black and white
,
wasps
,
nests
,
hornets
