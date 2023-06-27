Previous
moldy bread by darchibald
100 / 365

moldy bread

I piece of sourdough I donated to the yard. I was captivated by the colors and textures.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
