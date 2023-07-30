Sign up
133 / 365
rim joist
This is the rim joist that holds the trusses that support the roof. You can see the original pegs they used to hold the structure together back in 1860. This and all the joist are hewn from oak.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Tags
52wc-2023-w31
Elisa Smith
ace
Wow that’s pretty cool.
July 30th, 2023
