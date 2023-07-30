Previous
rim joist by darchibald
rim joist

This is the rim joist that holds the trusses that support the roof. You can see the original pegs they used to hold the structure together back in 1860. This and all the joist are hewn from oak.
30th July 2023

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Wow that’s pretty cool.
July 30th, 2023  
